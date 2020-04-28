Home Top Story Kim Kardashian offers incredible fan experience to raise money for charity

Kim Kardashian offers incredible fan experience to raise money for charity

It includes an appearance on Keeping Up With The Kardashians!

Kendra Becker | Editor
Kim Kardashian is auctioning off an incredible fan experience, as part of the #AllInChallenge.

The #AllInChallenge was launched by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin earlier this month, and celebs like Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Ariana Grande have already gotten involved.

Celebrities are providing once-in-a-lifetime experiences for select fans who donate to the cause, and the lucky winners will be selected through a raffle at a later date.

So far, the stars have already helped raise over $21 million, and all of the proceeds will be donated to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen America’s Food Fund and No Kid Hungry.

Kim Kardashian got involved in the challenge this week, after she was nominated by Gisele Bundchen.

And for her prize, Kim is offering fans the chance to have lunch with her and her famous sisters in Los Angeles.

The lucky winner will be flown to LA with a guest of their choice, and will have lunch with the Kardashian sisters while they film their E! reality show.

