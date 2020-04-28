Kim Kardashian offers incredible fan experience to raise money for charity

It includes an appearance on Keeping Up With The Kardashians!

Kim Kardashian is auctioning off an incredible fan experience, as part of the #AllInChallenge.

The #AllInChallenge was launched by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin earlier this month, and celebs like Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Ariana Grande have already gotten involved.

Celebrities are providing once-in-a-lifetime experiences for select fans who donate to the cause, and the lucky winners will be selected through a raffle at a later date.

So far, the stars have already helped raise over $21 million, and all of the proceeds will be donated to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen America’s Food Fund and No Kid Hungry.

Just passed 20M!! And still just getting going. Lots more to do to help feed those impacted by COVID-19! LET’S GO!! #ALLINCHALLENGE — Michael Rubin (@MichaelGRubin) April 26, 2020

Kim Kardashian got involved in the challenge this week, after she was nominated by Gisele Bundchen.

And for her prize, Kim is offering fans the chance to have lunch with her and her famous sisters in Los Angeles.

The lucky winner will be flown to LA with a guest of their choice, and will have lunch with the Kardashian sisters while they film their E! reality show.

Thanks to @giseleofficial I’m joining the #AllinChallenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time. Join me me and my sisters for lunch while we film the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Go to https://t.co/EQsgxkzT8Y to donate whatever you can. pic.twitter.com/0K6DTYPWem — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 27, 2020

Check out our exclusive interview with Too Hot To Handle star Nicole O’Brien on our brand new weekly show ‘Goss Chats’, which is in association with top Irish aesthetic clinic Hause of JeJuve.

The Cork native opens up about the “indescribable tension” in the villa, her love for bad boys, and what the public reaction has been like since the Netflix show launched: