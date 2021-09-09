Kim Kardashian mocked by daughter North West for ‘talking different’ on social media

The eight-year-old poked fun at her mother in a hilarious video

North West has called out her mom Kim Kardashian for “talking different” on social media.

The SKIMS founder took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to show off the products she received in her latest Boxy Charm beauty box.

Her eight-year-old daughter North, who she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West, interrupted the video, and asked: “Why do you talk different?”

Kim replied: “Why do I talk different from what? For my videos I’m the same human being. I don’t talk different. How do I talk different? Guys, do you think I talk different when I’m talking about contour?”

Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope agreed that Kim sounded different in her videos, and Kim asked: “You do too Penelope? How do I talk?”

North then mocked her reality star mother, saying: “Guys, so today I got this new mask and these new bronzers…”

