Kim Kardashian makes $1million in one minute with new collection

Kim Kardashian made a whopping $1million within one minute of launching her new SKIMS x Fendi collection.

The 41-year-old collaborated with the Italian fashion house for a limited edition collection, which launched on Tuesday.

According to TMZ, the collaboration is on track to become the reality star’s most successful launch for the brand.

The collection features form-fitting dresses and tops that start at $950, leggings retailing for $1,100 and a $2,950 puffer jacket.

The SKIMS signature underwear, shapewear and hosiery also got a Fendi revamp, printed with the collaboration logo. The collection also features swimsuits in the logo print, and a leather wrap dress in eight shades selling for $4,200. Kim launched SKIMS back in September 2019 and in June this year, the company was valued at $1.6billion. The KUWTK star, who is rumoured to be dating Pete Davidson, attended the WSJ. Magazine's 11th annual Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art last month, and was honoured for the success of her shapewear brand.