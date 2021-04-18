Kim Kardashian leads birthday tributes to Victoria Beckham

Kim Kardashian has lead the birthday tributes to Victoria Beckham.
The Spice Girls star turned 47 on Saturday, and celebrated in Miami with her husband David and a host of famous faces.
After enjoying a wild night out with Posh Spice on Friday, Kim took to her Instagram Stories to wish the star a happy birthday.
The KUWTK star wrote: “Happy Birthday @VictoriaBeckham Love You!!!”
Meanwhile, Victoria shared a sweet snap with her footballer beau to Instagram, captioned: “Thank you @davidbeckham for making my birthday so special.”
“I love you so much!!! Kisses @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx,” she added, tagging her four children.
Sharing the same photo, David wrote: “Happy Birthday mama ❤️ we love you so much and you deserve the best day ever..”
“To the best mummy and wife happy 47th 🙃 birthday @victoriabeckham ( I’m still 45 btw ) 😆 we Love u x”.
David and Victoria’s eldest son Brooklyn wrote: “Happy birthday mum xx I love you so so much ❤️”
Cruz Beckham wrote: “Happy birthday mum have a good day @victoriabeckham ❤️ ,” while Romeo penned: “Happy birthday mum !! I hope you have the most amazing day I love you so much ♥️♥️ your amazing ♥️♥️ @victoriabeckham”.
Brooklyn’s fiancée Nicola Peltz shared a sweet photo with her mum-in-law-to-be, captioned: “happy birthday victoria! i hope all your wishes come true ❤️ you’re such a role model to me i love you so so much!”
She added: “slide for my favorite picture 👼🏼🥺”, referencing a throwback snap of Brooklyn and Victoria.
