Kim Kardashian lands in Australia to reunite with Pete Davidson after weeks apart

Kim Kardashian has arrived in Australia to reunite with her boyfriend Pete Davidson after four weeks apart.

The SKIMS founder was photographed arriving at Cairns Airport in Queensland, where her comedian beau is filming the movie Wizards! alongside Orlando Bloom.

A source told E! News: “Kim is heading to Australia to visit Pete this weekend. She wanted to spend time with her kids before she left and did some special travel with them. Now she’s off to see Pete and is very excited.”

While Pete was away, Kim took her four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, on a sun holiday earlier this week.

The 41-year-old, who shares her kids with her ex-husband Kanye West, took to Instagram to share some sweet family snaps from the trip.

She captioned the post: “LIFE.”

Kim and Pete started dating in October 2021, shortly after the mom-of-four made her SNL hosting debut.

The 41-year-old filed for divorce from her ex-husband Kanye in February 2021.

Pete recently revealed his hopes to get married and “have a kid”, amid his romance with Kim.