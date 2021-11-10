Kim Kardashian is reportedly falling for Pete Davidson.

The reality star and the comedian have been romantically linked in recent weeks, after being spotted on a number of dates together.

A source has since told US Weekly that Kim is “falling for” the Saturday Night Live star.

The insider said: “He makes her feel good and she’s excited to see what happens.”

The source also revealed that those closest to Kim are “happy” and “eager” for her to enjoy her time with Pete, amid her divorce from Kanye West.

They also added that Kim is “always” left “smiling and excited” after spending time with Pete, who “makes her laugh.”

“Everything flows well [when they’re together],” the insider added.

Goss.ie have contacted Kim and Pete’s reps for comment.

The rumoured couple were spotted out for dinner last week, with an onlooker telling Page Six that Kim and Pete were “affectionate.”

The eyewitness said: “They were smiling and laughing a lot and seemed genuinely affectionate with each other.”

“It was a dinner for 10, including Simon Huck, his fiancé, Phil Riportella, and Jonathan ‘Foodgod’ Cheban. It was a very private dinner.”

The dinner last for about two hours, and Kim left the venue at around 10.30pm with her friend and business partner Tracy Romulus.

Kim and Pete have been spotted hanging out after they shared a kiss during her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live last month.

For a sketch, Kim dressed up as Princess Jasmine and Pete dressed up as Aladdin as they kissed on a magic carpet.

Pete is recently single, after splitting from Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor.

Meanwhile, Kim filed for divorce from her husband of almost seven years Kanye West back in February.

The former couple have remained amicable, as they focus on co-parenting their four children – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Kanye has since been linked to 22-year-old model Vinetria.