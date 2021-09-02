Kim Kardashian is ‘open’ to reconciling with Kanye West – months after filing for divorce

Kim Kardashian is ‘open’ to reconciling with Kanye West – months after...

Kim Kardashian is reportedly “open” to reconciling with Kanye West.

The reality star filed for divorce from her rapper husband in February, after almost seven years of marriage.

Six months on, the former couple are said to be working on their relationship.

A source told E! News: “Kim is not rushing the divorce. She and Kanye are in a good place right now and she is not on a rushed timeline to push the divorce forward.”

Kim and Kanye tied the knot in 2014, and share four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The insider continued: “Kanye has expressed that he wants her back, and Kim is open to it, but wants to focus first on rebuilding their foundation and friendship back stronger.”

The news comes just days after the pair sparked reconciliation rumours at Kanye’s Donda event in Chicago.

During Kanye’s final performance at his album listening party, Kim stepped out in a Balenciaga Couture wedding gown.

Some fans thought it was their way of announcing they were back together, while others believed Kimye were publicly renewing their wedding vows.

However, a source later confirmed they weren’t back together just yet.

An insider explained: “Kanye asked [Kim] to do something and Kim was happy to do it. She has always supported his work and will continue to do that in the future.”

“She enjoys collaborating with Kanye. They have a bond for life and she wants to be there for him.”

“She knew how much this [event] meant to him and was honored to be involved. The wedding dress was symbolic of their relationship and for the song.”

“It was not a vow renewal,” they added.