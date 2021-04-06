Kim Kardashian is officially a billionaire, according to Forbes.

The reality star landed a spot in the magazine’s World’s Billionaires List today, for the first time ever.

Her fortune is largely thanks to her businesses, KKW Beauty and SKIMS, and her reality TV royalties, endorsement deals, and a number of smaller investments.

Kim’s KKW Beauty brand was valued at $1 billion last June, after she sold 20 percent of the company to Coty for $200 million.

The 40-year-old launched the brand back in 2017, before she launched her shape wear brand SKIMS in 2019.

Kim owns a majority stake in SKIMS, which is worth an estimated $225 million.