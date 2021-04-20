Kim Kardashian is being pursued by ‘royals, a-list actors and billionaire CEOs’ amid her divorce from Kanye West

The KUWTK star is back on the market

Kim Kardashian is being pursued by ‘royals, a-list actors and billionaire CEOs’...

Kim Kardashian is being pursued by ‘royals, a-list actors and billionaire CEOs’, according to a new report.

The 40-year-old filed to divorce her husband Kanye West on February 19, after almost seven years of marriage.

A source has since told Page Six that while Kim isn’t “looking for anyone right now”, she’s been overloaded with dating offers.

A source said: “People are reaching out through mutual friends and people that she’s worked with to set her up with everyone from royal family members to A-list actors to athletes to billionaire CEOs.”

“People are also trying to reach out to her via DM.”

“She’s not looking to jump into anything but is keeping an open mind.”

As for what she’s looking for in a potential suitor, the insider said: “The qualities most important to her are someone who values family, is supportive, fun, romantic, enjoys the simple things and is also hardworking.”

“Someone who values family first and foremost because she’s a mom of four kids.”

“She certainly wouldn’t want anyone to be with her for the spotlight,” they added.

The news comes after newly-single Kim enjoyed a wild night out in Miami last weekend with her friends.