Kim Kardashian hits back at Kanye West’s claim he isn’t ‘allowed’ see their children

Kim Kardashian has hit back at Kanye West’s claim he isn’t “allowed” see their children.

On Monday, the rapper shared a photo of their 8-year-old daughter North’s backpack decorated with pins Kim and Kanye’s faces.

He captioned the post: “This was on my daughters back pack when I was ‘allowed’ to see her last week.”

“This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive.”

In a since-deleted comment, which was screengrabbed by @commentsbycelebs, Kim replied: “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.”

The news comes after text messages between Kanye and Kim’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson were posted online by the comedian’s friend Dave Sirus.

Following a series of public attacks against him online, Pete texted Kanye: “Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this.”

“Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f***ing lucky that she’s your kids mom.”

“I’ve decided that I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f*** up,” he added.

Kanye responded: “Oh you using profanity. Where are you right now?”

Pete replied, “In bed with your wife,” alongside a selfie of him lying in bed.

Kanye then wrote: “Happy to see you’re out [of] the hospital and rehab,” to which Pete responded: “Same here. It’s wonders what those places will do when you get help. You should try it.”

The comedian also asked Kanye to meet him after his Sunday Service to talk things out “privately one on one.”

Pete wrote: “This isn’t public dude. I’m not here for the pictures or the press,” before suggesting that publicity was “obviously all you care about.”

“My offer stands,” he wrote in one text, while in another, he told West, “I wish you’d man up for once in your life.”

The SNL star continued: “Let me help you man. I struggle with mental stuff too. It’s not an easy journey. You don’t have to feel this way anymore. There’s no shame in having a little help. You’ll be so happy and at peace.”

“You have no idea how nice I’ve been to you despite your actions towards me… I’ve had your back even though you treat me like s*** because I want everything to be smooth.”

“But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months, I’m gonna stop being nice.”

In a since-deleted video shared on Instagram, Kanye reacted to the text exchange, saying: “The boyfriend texts me, antagonising me, bragging about being in bed with my wife.”

“I’m like, well, who’s watching my children if he’s texting me, bragging about being in bed with my wife?”

The text exchange is believed to have been in response to some of the 12 now-deleted posts shared on Kanye’s Instagram page on Sunday.

In his first post of the day, the rapper reposted a now-deleted TikTok video featuring his daughter North and estranged wife Kim in black clothing and makeup while lipsyncing to the song “Emo Girl” by Machine Gun Kelly featuring Willow Smith.

In the caption, Kanye said he took issue with the message he believed was being sent by both the song and his daughter’s video.

About an hour later, the father-of-four shared a video of himself in which he claimed he told Kim to “stop antagonising” him with North’s TikTok.

He said: “I said, ‘I am not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, to be used by Disney.’ I have a say… There’s no such thing as 50/50 custody in society today. … It always leans towards the mom.”

Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The former couple tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.