Kim Kardashian hints this is the REAL reason she always wears gloves

Did Kim Kardashian just reveal the REAL reason she always wears gloves?

Gloves have become a part of the reality star’s signature look over the past few months, and the 41-year-old is rarely seen with her hands on show anymore.

Kim’s love for gloves is partly to do with her affiliation with Balenciaga, who she became the face of this year, but there’s another reason why she always covers her hands…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

During a new interview with Allure, the mother-of-four admitted her hands are her least favourite body part.

Speaking about her imperfections, Kim said: “I’m at peace with not being perfect and I wasn’t like that before, I hate my hands — they’re wrinkly and gross.”

The SKIMS founder also insisted she’s never had filler in her cheeks or lips, but confessed to having Botox in her forehead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

On Wednesday, Kim walked in her first Paris Fashion Show for Balenciaga, which was unveiled by the brand’s creative director Demna Gvasalia.

If you’ve been keeping up with the Kardashian, you’ll know that Kim has been wearing Balenciaga since October 2021.

She officially became the face of the label in February, and has quickly created a signature look with the Balenciaga pantaboot.

Kim has rocked an array of different pantaboot designs from the fashion house in almost every colour, which she regularly teams with gloves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balenciaga 🕊 (@balenciaga)