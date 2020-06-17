Kim Kardashian helps save Texas inmate just ONE hour before his lethal injection

Kim Kardashian has thanked the Supreme Court for granting convicted murderer Ruben Gutierrez a stay of execution – just one hour before he was scheduled to die.

Ruben was convicted of the murder of a 85-year-old woman in 1998, but the reality star and other activists believe he was wrongfully convicted.

He was granted a reprieve about an hour before he was scheduled to die at the Texas State Penitentiary in Huntsville on Tuesday, after his attorneys argued his religious rights were being violated – because the prison system will not allow a chaplain to accompany him to death row.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, Kim wrote: “Thank you Supreme Court of the United States for granting a Stay of Execution for Ruben Gutierrez! Now his case will go back to the lower courts to decide the issues with his case!”

UPDATE!!!! Thank you Supreme Court of the United States for granting a Stay of Execution for Ruben Gutierrez! Now his case will go back to the lower courts to decide the issues with his case! pic.twitter.com/5KffWWmet9 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 17, 2020

Before he was granted a reprieve, Kim had tweeted: “Today is #RubenGutierrez’s scheduled execution. There is still time for @GovAbbott to stop this execution!!! We must get DNA collected from the body and do a full review before a man can be executed.”

“Ruben Gutirrez has been on death row for over 20 years for a murder he said he did not commit.”

“He has always maintained his innocence and has made requests to get DNA collected from the body of the victim tested to prove that he did not kill an 85 yr old woman during a robbery.”

Today is #RubenGutierrez‘s scheduled execution. There is still time for @GovAbbott to stop this execution!!! We must get DNA collected from the body and do a full review before a man can be executed pic.twitter.com/vMKRg0J4OF — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 16, 2020

Kim has been passionate about criminal justice reform since she started studying to become a lawyer in 2018.

The reality star and her legal team have helped dozens of prisoners get out of jail under the First Step Act, a bill which aims to reduce mandatory minimum prison sentences and reintegrate inmates into society.

The bill was passed after Kim famously met with US President Donald Trump to discuss pardoning 63-year-old Alice Johnson, who was serving a life sentence for a first-time nonviolent drug offence.

Kim’s meeting with Trump was successful, and Alice was released from prison just a few days later, after being granted clemency.

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan talks to Limerick influencer Lucy Fitz.

The influencer reveals why she took a break from social media, giving up alcohol and THAT viral Leaving Cert video: