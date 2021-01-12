Kim Kardashian gushes over Katie Price and Peter Andre in resurfaced tweet

A tweet Kim Kardashian posted about Katie Price and Peter Andre has resurfaced online.

The reality star shared a flight with the former couple back in 2009, and it looks like Kim was a big fan of them at the time.

The tweet, posted by Kim on April 5, 2009, reads: “Omg Katie Price aka Jordan and her husband Peter are on my flight home from NYC!”

The old tweet was shared by meme account HunsNet this week, almost 12 years after it was originally posted.

They captioned the post: “I won’t lie to you, there’s never a day that goes by that I don’t think about this tweet that Kim sent in 2009…”

Just months after Kim’s tweet, Katie and Peter sadly split after five years together.

The couple struck up a romance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here in 2004, before they tied the knot in September 2005 at Highclere Castle.

They went on to welcome two children – Junior and Princess – before they decided to divorce in 2009.