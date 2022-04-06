Kim Kardashian gushes over her relationship with Pete Davidson: ‘I’m very happy and very content’

Kim Kardashian is opening up about her relationship with Pete Davidson.

The reality star, 41, has been dating the SNL comedian, 28, since October last year.

In a sneak peek of Good Morning America’s upcoming special The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder told Robin Roberts that she feels “at peace” with her new beau.

She said: “I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them.”

“Obviously, I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content. And, it’s such a good feeling to be at peace.”

Kim’s mum Kris Jenner said: “Pete’s great. He’s a really nice guy,” while Khloe Kardashian added: “He just makes her laugh. And she laughs all the time.”

.@KimKardashian tells @RobinRoberts "I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them" when asked how serious her relationship with Pete Davidson is. #TheKardashians special premieres tomorrow 8/7c on @ABC and @Hulu. https://t.co/PtcWayeRFV pic.twitter.com/TKJTYX9BJg — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 6, 2022

It comes after Pete introduced his girlfriend to his inner circle, including his close pals and his grandparents.

A source told E! News earlier this week: “Pete was filming The Home for a few weeks in New Jersey and Kim came to visit in March. They got to spend time with his grandparents and some of his friends.”

The insider added that the comedian “has loved showing her around Staten Island and his roots on a few recent trips.”

“Kim has loved getting this inside peek into Pete’s world and where he came from. His family has been very nice and welcoming,” they added.

Another source recently told E! that while Pete has not yet met the reality star’s children, it may only be a matter of time.

The insider said: “Kim loves having him around her family and sisters. They are getting pretty serious and Kim’s excited to incorporate him more into her life.”

Kim started dating Pete in October last year, amid her divorce from her husband of seven years Kanye West.

The KKW Beauty founder officially filed for divorce from the rapper on February 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The former couple tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.