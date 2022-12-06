Kim Kardashian granted restraining order against man who showed up at her home

Kim Kardashian has obtained a restraining order against a man who showed up at her home.

According to TMZ, the five-year order of protection against the man in question was granted Monday in Los Angeles.

The man is forbidden from both contacting the reality star and coming within 100 yards of her.

As part of the order, he is also prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm and must surrender those he already has.

Kim, 42, had told the court that the man showed up to her home three times in August.

The SKIMS founder said that he claimed to be armed and insisted the two communicated “telepathically.”

The mother-of-four, who was not present for the ruling, was worried he could become physically violent.

Kim was also granted a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker last May.

According to TMZ, the reality star obtained an order of protection from a 32-year-old man, who was been described as “dangerous”.

The mother-of-four was reportedly terrified of the man, who claimed he was “in love with her”.

According to the outlet, Kim’s alleged stalker also “filmed videos outside the edge of her property” and was getting “increasingly frustrated about not getting inside”.

In court documents, Kim said she was “scared” that he was able to find her home, because she’s “never shared her address”.

A judge then ordered him to stay 100 yards away from Kim at all times.