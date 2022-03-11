Kim Kardashian goes Instagram official with boyfriend Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian has made her romance with Pete Davidson Instagram official.

The reality star started dating the SNL comedian in October, following her split from Kanye West last February.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the 41-year-old shared sweet snaps of her and Pete canoodling at a hotel in New York City.

In the caption, Kim quoted Ben Affleck’s 2010 movie The Town by writing: “Whose car are we gonna take?!”

Earlier this week, the reality star opened up about her romance with Pete for the first time during an interview with Variety.

After the interviewer said they had watched the first episode of the Kardashians new Hulu show, which premieres next month, they pointed out that Kim talks about Pete “a bit” in the episode.

Kim replied: “I actually don’t talk about him. Well, they were trying to get me to – and I do later on – but you’ll see my family members and friends always asking me questions.”

“There were times when I was seen out [with Pete] and then I would be with my family or friends, like my mom had a birthday party a few days after, and I walk in and everyone’s like, ‘Hello, excuse me!?’”

“Everyone kept on asking me and I was like, ‘You guys, everyone just leave me the fuck alone and let me live my life.’ Let me take a page out of Kourtney’s handbook, and let me just live my best life.”

The mother-of-four continued: “You’ll just have to see, but I’m always open and honest and I’ll never not be, so you’ll definitely get that honesty and openness when it comes to the relationship that I’m in.”

“I definitely explain how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know. I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it.”

When asked if she’s filmed with Pete yet, Kim confirmed she’s hasn’t but hinted he’ll be on the show’s next season.

“I have not filmed with him. And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does,” she said.

“But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away.”

“I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season. It wouldn’t reach until next season.”