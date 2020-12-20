Kim Kardashian gives tour of her children’s bedrooms – inside her $60million mansion

The reality star shares the stunning Hidden Hills home with her husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian gives tour of her children’s bedrooms – inside her $60million...

Kim Kardashian has given fans a tour of her children’s bedrooms, in her $60million mansion.

The reality star and her husband Kanye West moved into their Hidden Hills home in 2017, where they live with their four children, North (7), Saint (5), Chicago (2) and Psalm (1).

The 40-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to share snaps of her kids’ rooms, which included personalised Christmas trees for North and Saint.

Sharing more snaps, the mother-of-one showed off her eldest daughter North’s pink, butterfly themed bedroom.

Two-year-old Chicago’s room is painted grey, with a matching rug covering the wooden floorboards.

Bringing a splash of colour to the room, Kim shared a snap of a vase of purple flowers and an assortment of colourful books.

Kim previously showed off her home in an Architectural Digest, taking to Twitter to share photos from the shoot.

The KUWTK star described the style of the house as “minimal”, while Kanye cited his daughter North as the inspiration behind the interior design.

North’s room – Vincent VanDuysen pic.twitter.com/cVPSzJZzxD — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020

Peter Wertz landscaping pic.twitter.com/BmSmp27k5C — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020

Anish Kapoor and Royere pic.twitter.com/lszEgmufqA — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020

Axel Vervoordt 📷 Jackie Nickerson pic.twitter.com/RjWtCZ7AmU — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020