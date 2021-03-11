Kim Kardashian ‘forced to contact Kanye West through his security’ after he changes number

The reality star filed for divorce from the rapper last month

Kim Kardashian has to speak to her estranged husband Kanye West through his security team, according to a new report.

Page Six has claimed Kanye cut himself off from Kim by changing his phone numbers before she filed for divorce last month.

Despite their lack of communication, both stars are continuing to co-parent their four children – North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.

A source said, “Even before Kim filed for divorce, Kanye changed his numbers and said, ‘You can contact me through my security.'”

“Despite this, she trusts him around the kids. He loves them and is seeing a lot of them.”

“She leaves the house and he arrives and hangs out with the kids. They have an army of nannies so the transition is easy,” the insider claimed.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, following months of speculation.

Fans feared the couple were headed for a divorce last July, when Kanye spoke about almost aborting their daughter North during a presidential campaign rally in South Carolina.

Kanye said: “Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to. She stood up and she protected that child.”

At the time, sources claimed Kim was “furious” that Kanye had “shared something so private.”

After the rally, the Yeezy founder posted a number of shocking statements on Twitter, and he even accused Kim of trying to get him “locked up”.

The rapper also claimed he’s been “trying to get divorced” from Kim ever since she met Meek Mill back in 2018 to discuss prison reform, and he also appeared to slam his mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

Kanye later deleted the tweets, and a few hours later Kim released a statement addressing her husband’s behaviour.

In the statement, the reality star opened up about her husband’s mental health – explaining how “incredibly complicated and painful” it can be to struggle with bipolar disorder.

The mother-of-four also asked the public to show their family “compassion” during such a difficult time.

Days later, the 43-year-old posted a public apology to Kim on Twitter.

The couple then put on a united front by taking their kids on a “make or break” trip to the Dominican Republic.

But since then, their relationship has deteriorated, and Kim finally decided to file for divorce on February 19, 2021.

Kim and Kanye tied the knot back in 2014, and the couple share four kids – North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.