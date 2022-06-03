Kim Kardashian finally addresses Met Gala weight loss criticism

Kim Kardashian has finally broken her silence on the criticism shrouding her Met Gala weight loss.

Last month, the reality star stepped out on the Met Gala 2022 red carpet wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic 1962 ‘Happy Birthday Mr. President’ dress.

The 41-year-old revealed she had lost 16 pounds in three weeks in order to fit into the figure-hugging outfit, which she only wore for a few minutes on the red carpet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

No adjustments were allowed to be made to the multi-million dollar dress, as per agreement when it was sold at auction to Ripley’s Believe It or Not museum.

Kim candidly revealed that regardless of the weight loss, she was unable to zip the dress up completely, and resorted to wearing a faux fur coat to cover the back.

The reality star’s weight loss confession caused uproar online, as many accused her of promoting unhealthy crash diets.

Riverdale actress, Lili Reinhart, notably criticised the 41-year-old on social media, as she said Kim’s “ignorance” was “other-worldly and disgusting”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Kim has since responded to the criticism during an interview with The New York Times, in which she insisted she “didn’t do anything unhealthy”.

The mother-of-four compared her weight loss to Christian Bale’s role in The Machinist, when he famously lost five stone to suit his character’s appearance.

Kim said: “OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.”

The SKIMS founder also cited Renée Zellweger’s weight gain for the Bridget Jones movies, and confessed: “It’s all the same to me.”

“I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose this weight in a short period of time?'”

Kim previously revealed she wore a sauna suit twice a day, and completely cut out sugar and all carbs in order to fit into the dress.