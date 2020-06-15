Kim Kardashian faces backlash for meeting up with her family to celebrate Scott Disick’s birthday WEEKS ago

The reality star admitted it was "scary" to be in a group again

Kim Kardashian is facing backlash online, after revealing she and her family met up weeks ago, during a strict lockdown in California.

The SKIMS owner has admitted to feeling scared when she met up with her family for the first time.

The reality star revealed she and her famous family met up “week ago” to celebrate Scott Disick’s birthday – clearly reuniting before lockdown restrictions were eased in California.

Sharing photos on her Instagram page, Kim told her 175 million followers that she was worried about being back in a group again after isolating with husband Kanye West and their four children at home.

“We celebrated Scott’s bday a few weeks ago with just family and it was really my first time being around a group of people( small group),” she wrote.

“It was kind of nice but kind of scary too. How is everyone feeling about being out and about?”

In the post Kim shared photos of the family together, posing alongside her sisters Khloe and Kourtney as well as with her mum Kris Jenner.

While many flocked to the post to give compliments to the KKW Beauty owner, some felt it was wrong that Kim and her family met up when Californians were under strict instructions to stay apart.

“Mental that in the Us people in different households are cuddling and touching people when it’s the highest death rate over there,” one follower wrote.

“We have all had bdays and celebrations in lockdown and you can celebrate from a safe distance. The fact that this was a few weeks ago as well makes it worse. People are craving so badly to hold their loved ones but not if you’re rich and famous… clearly immune,” they added.

“Is there no social distancing measures in America now ?,” another fan wrote.

Kim did not respond to the comments.

