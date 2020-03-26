The star is being dragged by followers online

Kim Kardashian faces backlash after social distancing post with her children

Kim Kardashian is facing backlash today, after uploading a new post to her Instagram page.

The photo, which shows Kim relaxing with her four children and husband Kanye, was posted to her 163 million followers.

“What is everyone doing to keep your kids entertained???” she captioned the selfie with her youngest son, Psalm, sitting in her lap.

“As a family we are social distancing but need some fun ideas of what to do!”

“Any suggestions would help!”

The star’s question has led to backlash, with many fans irritated that the multi-millionaire is struggling to entertain her children.

Several commenters claimed that Kim had deleted their comments.

“’What should we do we’re so bored 😫😫!!’ ok celebrity to lives in a mansion with a movie theatre, indoor swimming pool, playrooms, etc” one wrote.

“What a stupid question to ask. Just trying to be so relatable to us in her castle.. how hard is it really for you?” fumed another.

Others made reference to her recent reignited beef with Taylor Swift, after the full audio of Taylor’s 2016 phone call with Kanye West was leaked online.

“Try illegally recording phone calls and editing them,” one user wrote.

“Maybe discuss with the the consequences of lying and how important it is to tell the truth. You know set the example, never mind…” vented another.

However, others have defended Kim amid the critique.

“Jesus, she is just a mom asking for resources. Shame on you all. Kim go on Pinterest, thats where us moms get ideas,” wrote one concerned fan.

“Most of these comments are so stupid and mean, everybody just needs to chill and move on and mind their business,” said another.