Kim Kardashian explains why her daughter North held up a ‘stop’ sign at Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian has explained why her daughter North held up a “stop” sign while sitting front row at Paris Fashion Week.

The mother-daughter duo attended the Jean Paul Gaultier Couture show on Thursday, which was designed by Kim’s longtime friend Olivier Rousteing.

The pair were sat next to Vogue editor Anna Wintour in the front row, and in videos posted online, North held up a handmade sign that said “stop”.

For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds this video! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show… 😂🫶🏼🫣 pic.twitter.com/29F26ooy8A — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) July 8, 2022

Kim has since shared a clip of North holding the sign on Twitter, and explained what she was protesting.

Kim and North wore matching pinstripe outfits for the show, and completed their edgy looks with faux nose rings.

As a mom I’m so grateful that my daughter loves coming with me on my work trips and I am able to bring her and create these memories together along with my mom. pic.twitter.com/jUJTKo09jV — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) July 8, 2022

The news comes after North made a cheeky comment to paparazzi in Paris earlier this week, as she left a restaurant with her famous mother.