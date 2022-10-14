Kim Kardashian ‘exhausted’ by ex Kanye West’s social media attacks: ‘I can’t take it anymore’

Kim Kardashian has admitted she’s “exhausted” by Kanye West’s social media attacks.

The rapper has accused the reality star of keeping their children away from him in a number of Instagram posts and explosive interviews in recent months.

During the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kim told her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner that she’s “exhausted” by the constant false narratives around her life.

The SKIMS founder said: “Today, I’m just exhausted… Kanye posted that ‘I can’t see the kids,’ and I’m like, ‘You were here this morning. Stop with this narrative.’ I can’t take it anymore. But then I don’t want to go back and forth on the internet.”

Khloe said: “It’s all gaslighting. All of this is whatever narrative everyone wants to believe.” She later joked: “We should buy them all lighters for Christmas and say ‘this is ’cause you gaslight everyone.'”

It comes just one week after Khloe slammed Kanye for “tearing down” her sister Kim, after he accused the Kardashians of trying to “keep me from seeing my daughter” in a recent Instagram post.

Khloe commented on the post: “Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect.”

“Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it.”

The Good American founder continued: “You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came.”

“Like you have pointed out yourself, she is the one taking care of your kids 80% of the time. Please Leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully. 🙏🏽”

“I come from a place of love and I am happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish 🤍”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, after almost seven years of marriage.

During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in March, the 41-year-old spoke about taking the “high road” when it comes to dealing with her ex.

After Ellen commended the reality star for the way she “protects” Kanye, despite his constant public attacks, Kim said: “Thank you.”

“I think that’s just who I am and I always had such a good example in my mom and my dad and their relationship,” she continued, referencing her mother Kris Jenner and late father Robert Kardashian.

“So I’m always just hopeful and no matter what goes on, it’s the father of my kids. I’ll always be protective. I always want my kids to just see the best of the best.”

“So, I just try to — as hard as it can be sometimes — I do try to ignore it and try to do whatever’s best for the kids,” she added. “Take the high road.”

Kim and Kanye tied the knot in 2014, and the former couple are parents to four children – North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.