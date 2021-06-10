Kim Kardashian ‘doesn’t mind’ if Kanye West is dating Irina Shayk

The rapper enjoyed a romantic getaway with the model earlier this week

Kim Kardashian reportedly “doesn’t mind” if Kanye West is dating Irina Shayk.

The reality star filed to divorce her Kanye on February 19, after almost seven years of marriage.

The rapper has since been linked to Bradley Cooper’s ex Irina, and the pair jetted off to France earlier this week to celebrate Kanye’s 44th birthday.

A source has since told US Weekly that Kanye and Irina have “been quietly seeing each other for a couple of months,” and that Kim “knew they were dating”.

“Kim doesn’t mind because she saw how quiet and respectful Irina was after she broke up with Bradley,” the insider explained, adding Kim “wouldn’t like” to see Kanye move on with someone “who’s going to talk to the press.”

A second source said: “Irina and Kanye have been spending time together and getting to know one another.”

“He’s always thought she was beautiful and they’re both looking forward to seeing where this goes.”

According to the MailOnline, Kanye and Irina stayed at a luxury hotel called Villa La Coste while in France.

The rumoured couple were papped walking alongside each other in the Provence countryside.

Irina, 25, starred in the music video for Kanye’s song Power back in 2010, and she also modelled his clothing range at Paris Fashion Week in 2012.

The Russian beauty shares a daughter named Lea with Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper, who she split from in 2019 after four years together.