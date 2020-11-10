Kim Kardashian ‘doesn’t appreciate’ Larsa Pippen’s claims that Kanye West caused their fall-out

Kim Kardashian reportedly “doesn’t appreciate” Larsa Pippen’s claims that Kanye West caused their fall-out.

Back in July, fans noticed that Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian had unfollowed their longtime friend on social media – after Kim’s husband Kanye called her out during a Twitter rant.

In a recent interview on the Hollywood Raw podcast, the estranged wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen finally opened up about the her rift with the famous family, suggesting Kanye had something to do with it.

A source has since opened up to E! News about how the Kardashians reacted to the tell-all interview, claiming: “They think she’s trying to stay relevant and Kim doesn’t appreciate the accusations regarding Kanye.”

“The family is very protective over one another and all feel like she violated their privacy by dishing out details to the public.”

“They all think Larsa is toxic energy,” the insider added, but noted that Kim “had a soft spot” for her as “they have been through a lot together.”

A second source told the publication that Kanye “never trusted” Larsa, and that the family don’t trust her intentions because she was “talking behind their backs and it was all just too much.”

An insider also responded to Larsa’s claims she was “seeing” Tristan Thompson before Khloe Kardashian, denying she had an affair with the NBA star.

They said: “Khloe doesn’t believe Larsa was dating Tristan before her. Larsa knew Tristan, but they were never dating.”

Larsa recalled in the interview: “I was seeing him. I had him come to L.A. I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them.

“And then a week later, maybe 10 days later, he started seeing Khloe, which is fine.”

“I don’t even care… I’m the type of person I don’t chase what’s not for me. I will never chase a man. I will never, like, put a leash on a man. I don’t do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I’m great by myself.”

Larsa wished Khloe and Tristan the best, and said she was “really proud” of them for “trying to work on their relationship”.

“I mean, I love them together,” she said. “I feel like they have a beautiful baby together and they need to work it out. If they love each other, then god bless.”

“I think when you have a family with someone it’s really hard to, like, break up. You do everything in order to keep, you know, your kid’s home together and happy. I applaud them for working things out.”

In the interview, Larsa said: “I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he, you know, he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim.

“So, I feel like I was the person that was like, ‘Oh, like, don’t be so close to her because you’re so close to her’ that, you know, that kind of had something to do with it.”

Larsa said she wasn’t bothered by Kim unfollowing her on Instagram, as she didn’t want to cause her any “trouble”.

“If your husband feels, like, threatened by my relationship with you, then I don’t want to be that person,” she said. “I’ve got my own s**t. I don’t want to be, like, that person. Let him feel really comfortable, really secure if I’m not in the picture and just see what happens.”

“I just kind of felt, like, do what’s best for your family, you know? Like, I love you. You and I are best friends. We’ve been through everything together.”

“I would never do anything to, like, you know, jeopardize our relationship. We’re like sisters. We’re family. But if you have to unfollow me to make your home a better place, then do it, you know?”

When asked why Khloe and Kourtney also unfollowed her on social media, Larsa alleged: “He literally has brainwashed the whole family into thinking that, like, I don’t even know what… I don’t even know.”

Larsa also claimed she used to have a “great relationship” with Kanye, and said he used to call her “when he wanted to rant”, but that she eventually blocked him because she “just couldn’t bear taking his calls anymore.”