Kim Kardashian denies Kanye West is being ‘kept from their children’ after explosive new interview

Kim Kardashian has denied Kanye West is being “kept” from their children, after he made some explosive claims in a new interview.

Speaking on the Hollywood Unlocked podcast, which is set for release on Monday, the 44-year-old claimed he “couldn’t come inside” Kim’s house on Monday with their daughter North.

“Earlier this week, Monday, when I went to go pick my kids up from [sic] school, the security stopped me at the gate,” he said.

“So at that point, security was in between me and my children and that’s what was not going to happen. But I didn’t want to argue about it.”

“So I just chilled, took my kids to school, and then took my kids back. I am driving. I bring them back and North was like, ‘I want you to come upstairs and see something.’

“And it’s like, ‘Oh, Daddy can’t come see something. Daddy can’t come inside.’ But that hadn’t been defined.”

“My daughter wanted me to go inside. I was like, I am the richest Black man and North’s father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter and that had not been defined.”

The rapper also claimed Pete Davidson, who Kim has been dating since October, was in the house at the time.

“And I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can’t even go to,” he said.

Responding to Kanye’s claims, Kim’s divorce lawyer Laura Wasser told Page Six: “Mr. West being kept from the children, by security or anyone else, is news to us.”

“Both parties’ priority has always been the children maintaining strong bonds with each of their parents throughout this transition and beyond.”

During the interview, Kanye also addressed the controversy surrounding him buying a house across the street from Kim, amid their ongoing divorce.

The 44-year-old said: “Don’t play with my kids, Whoever you all work for, whoever you all think the family is working for, I am telling you right now, don’t play with my children.”

“And it is going to be all legal, it is going to be all legal, baby. You are not going to gaslight me, thinking it is going to be calm like this. But that is what we are not going to play.”

“And this is for all of everybody who has been in a situation like this who didn’t have a voice… I got the house right next to my children.”

Kanye continued: “My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule. That’s why I even got the house.”

“[It was] flipped into there was something wrong with me getting a house next to my kids.”

The Chicago native purchased the $4.5 million house, which is across the street from his ex, in December.

The news comes after Kanye threatened to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass” in a new song with The Game, which was released on Friday.