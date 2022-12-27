Kim Kardashian defends her reaction to the Balenciaga scandal

Kim Kardashian has defended her reaction to the Balenciaga scandal.

The luxury fashion house came under serious fire last month, after they released a campaign which included images of young children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage clothing.

Paperwork about a Supreme Court ruling on child pornography was identified in one of the images from the controversial campaign.

the brand "Balenciaga" just did a uh….. interesting… photoshoot for their new products recently which included a very purposely poorly hidden court document about 'virtual child porn' normal stuff pic.twitter.com/zjMN5WhZ0s — shoe (@shoe0nhead) November 21, 2022

Kim was a longtime supporter of Balenciaga but two weeks after the scandal, she said that she was “re-evaluating” her relationship with the brand.

Speaking on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast on Monday, the SKIMS founder said: “With the Balenciaga thing, everyone was like, ‘Why aren’t you speaking out?’”

“And I was like, ‘Wait, I’m not in this campaign, I don’t know what’s happening. Let me take a minute to research this.'”

“And as soon as I saw what everyone was seeing on the internet and the reality of the situation I completely spoke out and gave my thoughts on child pornography. I completely denounced it.”

In a statement, Kim said she was “shaken by the disturbing images” used in the Balenciaga.

However, some fans were not happy about her response.

She said on the podcast: “Because I didn’t say, ‘F*** you, Balenciaga. That’s it,’ people got mad at that. So they’re mad if I don’t speak out. They’re mad if I do speak out, and if I don’t cancel. No matter what you can’t win.”

“You don’t want to be a part of the narrative, but you’re brought in. But then I have to take responsibility and say, ‘Okay, people look at me as the face of this, so let me speak out.’ I just always want to do the right thing.”

