Kim Kardashian defends her estranged husband Kanye West as she slams ‘ridiculous’ cancel culture

Kim Kardashian has slammed cancel culture, calling it “the most ridiculous thing”.

The 41-year-old made the comments during a new interview with Bari Weiss for her Substack channel Common Sense.

The reality star confessed: “If I worried about every last thing that someone said and I had to try to change it, then I would never be me. Anyone wouldn’t be them!”

“That’s why I think cancel culture is the most ridiculous thing, because I really do believe—and you and I have been at several dinners together where people are discussing their thoughts on it—in rehabilitation and freedom of speech.”

“I’ve never really been into cancel culture,” Kim said.

The mother-of-four also admitted she regrets telling her husband Kanye West to take off his MAGA hat during his 2018 appearance on Saturday Night Live.

The rapper was previously criticised for supporting Donald Trump, and Kim was worried about the backlash he would receive.

Kim explained: “I was very nervous. I didn’t want him to wear the red hat. I’m not really a rule breaker, so my personality would be like, ‘OK, you guys don’t like the red hat? I’ll take it off.'”

“I remember other people were around and it became a thing where he wasn’t going to go on because he wanted to be who he is.”

“I’m very neutral, but that night I was very forceful with him, and argued with him like, ‘You have to take that hat off.'”

“And now looking back, I think, why should he take that off if that’s what he believes in? Why can’t he wear that on TV? Half of the country voted for him [Trump], so clearly other people like him,” she added.

Kim made the comments just days after she requested the immediate termination of her marriage to Kanye, despite his very public attempts to win her back.

In legal documents obtained by PA this week, the reality star said her marriage to the rapper is “irretrievably” broken.

The 41-year-old said irreconcilable differences “continue to exist” between the pair, and that she had requested several times that Kanye agree to the split.

The SKIMS founder said there would be “no prejudice” to her ex-husband if the marriage was dissolved “immediately” and that both parties deserved the “opportunity to build new lives”.

She said: “I submit this declaration in support of my request for an order bifurcating and terminating the status of my marriage to respondent, Kanye West.”

“Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between (Kanye) and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down. No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time.”

“There will be no prejudice to (Kanye) if our marriage is immediately dissolved, especially given the fact that throughout our marriage, we adhered to the terms of our premarital agreement and maintained the separate property character of our assets.”

“I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with (Kanye) since I filed for divorce in February 2021. I have requested several times that (Kanye) agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. (Kanye) has not responded to my request.”

“(Kanye) and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted.”

The request was submitted to the Los Angeles Superior Court on November 21.

Kim, who is now dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson, officially filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The pair tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.