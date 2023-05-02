Kim Kardashian defends American Horror Story role after backlash

Kim Kardashian has defended her upcoming role in season 12 of American Horror Story, after facing backlash.

The TV personality will star opposite returning alum Emma Roberts, who has appeared in multiple seasons of the anthology series.

The next season of AHS is titled Delicate, and will be based on Danielle Valentine’s upcoming novel Delicate Condition.

The novel is described as a gripping thriller about a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.

Speaking to Variety at the Met Gala on Monday, Kim said: “We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month. But production has already started, and I’m so excited.”

“It’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I’m so excited for the experience.”

The 42-year-old also confirmed she is “of course” taking acting lessons to prepare for the role, after facing backlash for joining the series.

“It’s a challenge,” she confessed, before adding: “I like to challenge myself. So I definitely want to make sure that I come prepared and do the best that I can. I’m doing everything I can to make that happen.”

When her role was announced last month, AHS creator Ryan Murphy said: “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family.”

“Emma [Roberts] and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture.”

“Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Murphy approached Kim about a possible role in the series after he was impressed by her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live.

Emma Roberts joined AHS in 2013 with season 3’s Coven. She has also starred in the season instalments Freak Show, Cult, Apocalypse and 1984.