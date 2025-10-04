Kim Kardashian debuts dramatic new look at Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian has debuted a dramatic new look at Paris Fashion Week, channeling her momager Kris Jenner.

The reality star stunned in a pixie cut while sitting front row at the Alaïa SS26 show, sparking social media chatter about her striking resemblance to her mother.

Kim wowed in a black floor-length dress with a curved bustline and a sheer bottom half, paired with strappy black heels.

To stay stylishly protected from the Paris rain, she layered a black leather aviator jacket over the dress and accessorised with silver jewellery.

On social media, Kim shared a close-up of her dramatic new cut with the caption “PARIS PIXIE,” prompting fans to flood the comments with observations about her Kris-like look.

“Giving Kris vibes,” one fan wrote.

Vogue Magazine also shared a video of her new look on Instagram, prompting one fan to comment: “Wow I thought she was Kris at first!” while another wrote: “Lil miss Kris jr.”

Known for her constantly evolving hairstyles, Kim has experimented with wigs and bold colours for years, typically favouring her signature dark brunette locks.

But this is her shortest style yet, complete with soft, wispy bangs that left fans momentarily doing a double take.