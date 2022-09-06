Kim Kardashian debuts dramatic new look – after splitting from Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian has debuted a dramatic new look for her latest magazine cover.

The SKIMS founder looks unrecognisable on the cover of Interview’s American Dream Issue, which sees her pose in a jockstrap, crop top, denim jeans and a denim jacket.

The 41-year-old bleached her brows blonde for the photoshoot to match her new blonde locks, which she dyed for the 2022 Met Gala.

Kim, who is a natural brunette, shared photos from the shoot to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon.

She captioned the post: “Interview Magazine 🇺🇸 September 2022: American Dream Issue ✨”

The reality star’s new look comes after she split from comedian Pete Davidson last month, following nine months of dating.

Can we take a moment to appreciate @KimKardashian for the September issue of Interview magazine 😍🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4kktfpWVZA — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) September 6, 2022

The former couple struck up a romance after Kim made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live last October, but they have since decided to just be friends.

A source told E! News that while the pair has “a lot of love and respect for each other,” they found that the long distance dynamic and their demanding schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

Prior to her romance with Pete, Kim was married to rapper Kanye West.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye last February, after almost seven years of marriage.

After Kim went public with her romance with Pete a few months later, Kanye launched a number of scathing social media attacks against his ex-wife and her beau.

Kim and Kanye tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.