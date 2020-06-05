Kim Kardashian ‘considering moving into separate home’ – to save her marriage to Kanye West

The couple have been finding life "tough" during lockdown

Kim Kardashian is reportedly considering moving into a separate home, to save her marriage to Kanye West.

It’s believed the couple, who celebrated six years of marriage over the weekend, have been finding life “tough” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

An insider told The Sun: “Things are tough between Kim and Kanye because they never normally spend this much time together, but she doesn’t want a divorce,.”

“She considers her marriage to Kanye and their family together a huge success – she’s the only sister who is married and thinks of herself and Kanye as a power couple.”

“The last thing she wants is a divorce – especially because the public backlash after her second divorce was unbearable.”

Before she started dating Kanye, the reality star was married to former NBA player Kris Humphries for only 72-days in 2011 – before filing for divorce.

“What I think will happen is they’ll spend time apart in different houses – but not divorce,” the source added.

The news comes after Us Weekly reported that Kim and Kanye have been on “different pages” during lockdown.

A source told them: “Sometimes they are on different pages. She gets up early and works out and he is up late.”

“Kim is working out nonstop and doing her thing. Kanye is having a harder time because he does not have a regimented routine like Kim.”

Despite rumours of tension between them, Kim posted a sweet tribute to Kanye on Instagram over the weekend – to mark their sixth wedding anniversary.

The mother-of-four captioned the post: “6 years down; forever to go. Until the end.”

View this post on Instagram 6 years down; forever to go Until the end A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 24, 2020 at 3:01pm PDT

Kim and Kanye tied the knot back in 2014, and the couple share four children – North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.

