Kim Kardashian channels Marilyn Monroe at the 2022 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” to the 2022 Met Gala.

The reality star stepped out on the red carpet on Monday night in the figure-hugging, nude dress, and dyed her hair platinum blonde for the occasion.

Speaking to Vogue Magazine about her look, the SKIMS founder said: “The idea really came to me after the gala in September last year.”

“I thought to myself, what would I have done for the American theme if it had not been the Balenciaga look? What’s the most American thing you can think of? And that’s Marilyn Monroe.”

“For me the most Marilyn Monroe moment is when she sang “Happy Birthday,” to JFK, it was that look,” the 41-year-old explained.

The custom-made sparkling translucent dress by Jean-Louis is embellished with over six thousand crystals.

Kim, who attended the gala with her boyfriend Pete Davidson, revealed she went on a strict diet to make sure she fit into the dress.