Kim Kardashian celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with pub crawl in London

Kim Kardashian celebrated St. Patrick’s Day in the UK this year.

The reality star flew to London earlier this week to attend an Arsenal game at Emirates Stadium on Thursday with her son Saint.

The following day, the Skims founder headed out on a pub crawl with some friends to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day.

Kim took to her Instagram Stories to share photos from the pub crawl, captioning the post: “Pub hopping on this St. Paddy’s Day.”

The 42-year-old enjoyed pints of Guinness and shots of Baby Guinness in the pubs, before heading to The West End to see Back to the Future: The Musical.

Love Island star Amber Davies, who plays Lorraine Baines in the musical, took to Twitter to share a photo of the cast backstage with Kim and Saint.

She wrote: “My life peaked last night @KimKardashian!! Thank you for coming to watch our show. Tell Saint we’ll do the gritty move for him tonight.”

Kim shares four children with her ex-husband Kanye West – North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3.

The reality star filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021, after almost seven years of marriage.

Earlier this year, Kanye reportedly secretly married Yeezy designer Bianca Censori.