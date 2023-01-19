Kim Kardashian buys pendant worn by the late Princess Diana at auction

Kim Kardashian has bought a pendant that was worn by the late Princess Diana at an auction.

The Attallah Cross, a 1920s pendant by luxury jewellery designer Garrard, sold for $197,453 in the Sotheby’s Royal and Noble Sale in London on Wednesday.

It was reportedly competed for by four bidders during the last five minutes of the sale and was ultimately purchased by a representative for Kim, the auction house confirmed.

.@KimKardashian has bought a pendant previously worn by Princess Diana. The amethyst and diamond-encrusted Attallah crucifix was created by @GarrardLondon and apparently loaned to Diana by its owner several times. @sothebys confirm that it sold today by auction for $197,453. pic.twitter.com/rVRUrKxO8F — Omid Scobie (@scobie) January 18, 2023

The pendant was most famously worn by Diana, the Princess of Wales at a London charity gala in October 1987.

It was first bought from Garrard by businessman Naim Attallah in the 1980s, and he loaned it to his friend Diana on several occasions.

The cross, which has square-cut amethysts and is accented by circular-cut diamonds, has a total diamond weight of approximately 5.25 carats.

Ahead of its sale, head of jewellery at Sotheby’s London Kristian Spofforth said: “Jewellery owned or worn by the late Princess Diana very rarely comes on to the market, especially a piece such as the Attallah cross, which is so colourful, bold and distinctive.”

“To some extent, this unusual pendant is symbolic of the princess’s growing self-assurance in her sartorial and jewellery choices, at that particular moment in her life.”

Kim bought the pendant for more than double its pre-auction estimate.