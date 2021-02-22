Kim Kardashian breaks social media silence after filing for divorce from Kanye West

The reality star filed the papers on Friday

Kim Kardashian has broken her social media silence after filing for divorce from Kanye West.

On Friday, news broke that the KUWTK star officially filed the divorce papers after 7 years of marriage.

The couple have not yet addressed the reports, but Kim took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday as she marked close friend Jonathan Cheban’s birthday.

The 40-year-old shared videos of her laughing along with her family members and close friends, and she revealed the hilarious cake they had gotten for Jonathan.

“You’re shoved so far up Kim’s ass” was written in icing on the cake, along with a screenshot from an iconic KUWTK scene where Kourtney slapped Jonathan across the face.

Kim captioned the video: “Happy Birthday @foodgod Love you forever!”

The mother-of-four also shared a clip of her mother Kris Jenner wearing a Christian Dior, asking: “Who makes your outfit? I can’t figure it out.”

Kris responded: “Dior,” with Kim replying: “No s***.”

According to TMZ the reality star turned business woman is looking for joint custody of her and Kanye’s four children – North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint.

The documents were filed by infamous celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser who represented her in her divorce to Kris Humphries, as well as representing Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp in the past.

The website states that a close source to the pair have said the split is “amicable”.

