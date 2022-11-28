Kim Kardashian breaks her silence on Balenciaga controversy

Kim Kardashian has broken her silence on the Balenciaga controversy.

The reality star, who has been a longtime supporter of the high-end luxury fashion house, said she was “shaken by the disturbing images” used in their latest campaign.

The images, which have since been taken down by Balenciaga following major backlash, showed two young children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage clothing.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday evening, Kim wrote in a statement: “I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened.”

“As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images.”

“The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period.”

She continued: “I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology.

“In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again.

“As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.”

Balenciaga also released a statement addressing the backlash, writing: “We sincerely apologise for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused.” “Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms.” Appearing to refer to the document excerpts, it added: “We apologise for displaying unsettling documents in our campaign.” Statement from Balenciaga’s Instagram. I still impute some of the blame to them, they should have exercised more oversight. Curious as to the legal action. But this is a good response, and it’s all normal people wanted. Weird ad. Normal people didn’t like it. That’s it. pic.twitter.com/Z16FBwLPrR — 𝐄𝐮𝐝𝐚𝐢𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐚 (@EudaimoniaEsq) November 22, 2022 “We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our Spring 23 campaign photoshoot.” “We strongly condemn abuse of children in any form. We stand for children’s safety and wellbeing.”