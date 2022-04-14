Kim Kardashian breaks down in tears over threat of ‘second sex tape’ in new reality show

Kim Kardashian broke down in tears over the threat of a second sex tape featuring her and her ex Ray J during the first episode of her family’s new reality show.

The reality star was launched into the spotlight back in 2007, after her sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J was leaked online.

But in September 2021, Ray J’s former manager Wack 100 said he had “part two” of their infamous sex tape, and offered to give it to Kim’s estranged husband Kanye West.

The episode started with the Kardashian-Jenner family gathering for a barbeque, when Kim noticed something strange in one of the games on her son Saint’s iPad.

Kim explained: “There was a picture of my cry-face. And then I looked at it and it said something super inappropriate like ‘Kim’s new sex tape.'”

“This is supposed to be unreleased footage from my old sex tape. The last thing that I want as a mom is for my past to be brought up 20 years later, especially when it’s this big party and my whole family is here.”

“This is some real embarrassing s*** and I need to deal with it. I will deal with it. I just cannot believe this is happening right now.”

“Had my son been a little bit older and been able to read, I would have been mortified,” she said.

Later in the episode, Kim took a call with her lawyer Marty Singer over the situation.

Her attorney assured her: “Our legal rights are that she could sue anyone who releases the tape. Even if it exists, they don’t have a legal right to release the tape without her consent.”

The 41-year-old said: “For 20 years, this has been held over my head of this mistake … or is it a mistake? It was my boyfriend of years. We go on a trip, we film a video.”

“It’s embarrassing for that to be out there but it’s not the most scandalous thing and I’m not going to be made to feel that way. I’m just human.”

Kim then instructed her lawyer to “scare the s***” out of the people threatening to release the alleged new tape.

“Get something drafted so it can be taken down immediately,” she told them. “I don’t want it copied. I have four f***ing kids. I can’t go through this again.”

“I have all the time, all the money and all of the resources to burn them all to the f***ing ground.”

While Kim put on a brave front with her legal team, the SKIMS founder broke down in tears over the situation while speaking to her ex Kanye West.

The former couple, who split last February, share four children together – North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Kim told Kanye: “Over my dead body is this s*** going to happen to me again. I just want it gone. This is not going to f*** with me.”

During a confessional, the reality star explained how Kanye helped calm her down.

“He was like ‘Listen, you have the power. Nothing will cancel you. Stop worrying about the public perception, you know who you are.'”

Earlier this year, Kim was forced to deny the existence of a second sex tape featuring her and Ray J after Kanye publicly alluded to it during an interview.

Speaking to Hollywood Unlocked, the rapper said Kim broke down in tears when he delivered her unreleased footage of her and her former flame on a laptop.

At the time, Kim’s rep told Page Six: “The computer and hard drive collected were supposed to contain the original video and any unseen footage.”

“After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip. Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists.”

“After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter [and] focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform.”