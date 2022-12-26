Kim Kardashian breaks down in tears as she discusses co-parenting with Kanye West: ‘It’s really f***ing hard’

Kim Kardashian broke down in tears as she discussed co-parenting with her ex-husband Kanye West during a recent interview.

The reality star settled her divorce from the rapper in November, agreeing on joint custody of their four children – North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Speaking on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, which was released on Monday, Kim got emotional as she admitted co-parenting with Kanye has been “really f***ing hard”.

The 42-year-old discussed protecting her kids from their father’s recent controversies, and said she goes above and beyond to keep her children off the internet and social media.

Kim explained that she wants her children to see Kanye in the best light because she had “the best memories” with her own father growing up.

Getting emotional, Kim confessed: “It’s hard, co-parenting, it’s really f***ing hard.”

“But I had the best dad and the best memories… and that’s all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that’s what I would want for them.”

“So like if they don’t know things that are being said or what’s happening in the world, like why would I ever bring that energy to them?” she continued.

“That’s like really heavy grown up s**t, that they’re not ready to deal with, and when they are we’ll have those conversations and I’ll be so prepared.”

“But until then I’ll do anything to keep their life as normal as possible.”

Kim also said she knows her kids will one day thank her for not publicly “bashing” their father.

Kanye has had many controversies over the past few years, but it’s safe to say he took things to another level this year.

It all kicked off in February 2021, when Kim filed for divorce from Kanye after almost seven years of marriage.

While the pair appeared amicable after their split, their divorce took a nasty turn late last year when Kim started dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

After they went public with their romance, Kanye launched a number of scathing social media attacks against Kim and her beau in early 2022.

The rapper’s online behaviour led to him being suspended from Instagram for 24 hours, and he was also banned from performing at this year’s Grammys back in April.

He also released two music videos which depicted him “burying” animated versions of Pete.

The reality star and SNL comedian have since parted ways due to their conflicting schedules.

Almost two years after Kim filed, the former couple finally settled their divorce at the end of November – agreeing on joint custody of their four children.

While Kim will still have their kids the majority of the time, Kanye will pay over $200,000 a month in child support, and is also responsible for an equal share of their children’s educational expenses and security expenses.

Their divorce settlement came just weeks after Kanye faced major backlash over an anti-Semitic message he posted on Twitter.

In a since-deleted post, the Yeezy founder wrote that he was “sleepy” but planned “to go death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE” when he woke up.

He continued: “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew. Also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

In October, members of the Goyim Defense League, a group that spreads conspiracy theories about Jews, displayed anti-Semitic banners on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles.

The group appeared to support West, as their banners read: “Honk if you know… Kanye is right about the Jews… GOYIM TV.TV. REV 3:9, John 8:44.”

The anti-Semitic protest sparked outrage on social media, and many celebrities took to social media to share their support for the Jewish community – including Kanye’s ex Kim.

In a statement, the 42-year-old wrote on Twitter: “Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric toward them to come to an immediate end.”

Amid the backlash against Kanye, huge brands like Balenciaga and Adidas have cut ties with the rapper, while stores like Gap, T.J Maxx and Foot Locker have all refused to stock Yeezy merchandise.

Skechers also alleged that Kanye showed up at one of their corporate offices in LA “unannounced and uninvited” and had to be escorted off the property by two executives.

In a statement, the footwear brand wrote: “Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech.”

“The Company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.”

Alongside the backlash surrounding his anti-Semitic tweet, the rapper was also slammed for taking aim at Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson on social media in October.

The 45-year-old is also being sued for $250 million by George Floyd’s daughter, for comments he made over the circumstances of his death.

It was previously reported that Kanye had hired Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez and her firm to oversee his business matters.

However, TMZ later reported that Camille informed her firm Brown Rudnick that she would no longer work with Kanye after he doubled down on his anti-Semitic remarks.

During an interview with Piers Morgan on October 19, Kanye said he doesn’t regret his anti-Semitic tweet, but apologised for causing people “hurt”.

“I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the death con [comments],” he said.

“I feel like I caused hurt and confusion. And I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through, and that I used my platform where you say hurt people hurt people. I was hurt.”

Six weeks after he was banned from Twitter, Kanye’s account was reinstated by the platform’s new owner Elon Musk in November.

But the rapper was suspended from the app just days later, after he violated Twitter’s rules.

After publicly supporting Balenciaga amid major backlash against the brand, Kanye posted a logo that appeared to be a mix of the Star of David and a Swastika.

The tweet was deleted shortly after, and Twitter’s owner Elon Musk later confirmed that Kanye’s account had been suspended.

He tweeted: “He again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

The suspension took place just hours after Kanye made controversial comments about Adolf Hitler and Nazis in an interview with rightwing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Shielded behind a face mask, the father-of-four appeared alongside the white supremacist Nick Fuentes on InfoWars.

Happening now: Kanye West tells Alex Jones that he “sees good things about Hitler also” pic.twitter.com/sjqF4Fnunb — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 1, 2022

The rapper said: “I see good things about Hitler… Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

After Jones replied, “The Nazis were thugs,” Kanye said, “But they did good things too. We gotta stop dissing the Nazis all the time.”

The 45-year-old also declared: “I love Jewish people. But I also love Nazis.”

Adding to the controversy surrounding Kanye right now, a group of former high-ranking Yeezy employees made some shocking claims about him in an open letter to Adidas last month.

The letter, which was published by Rolling Stone, urges the executive board members and newly installed CEO of Adidas to address “the toxic and chaotic environment that Kanye West created”.

A spokesperson for Adidas issued a statement to Rolling Stone on the company’s behalf, writing: “Adidas does not tolerate hate speech and offensive behavior and therefore has terminated the adidas Yeezy partnership.”

“We have been and continue to be actively engaged in conversations with our employees about the events that lead [sic] to our decision to end the partnership.”

“They have our full support and as we’re working through the details of the termination, we have been clear that we want to keep our employees’ talent and skills within the organization.”

Kanye started collaborating with Adidas on his Yeezy brand in 2015, but the brand cut ties with him in October over his recent anti-Semitic comments.