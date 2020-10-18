Kim Kardashian breaks down as she opens up about Paris robbery in new interview

Kim Kardashian breaks down as she opens up about Paris robbery in...

Kim Kardashian has broken down as she opened up about the Paris robbery in a new interview.

The reality star was robbed at gunpoint in the French capital back in 2016, and will open up about the terrifying incident on season 3 of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

In a clip for the upcoming episode, Kim is seen with tears streaming down her face as she tells the host: “I wonder why I’m crying? I’ve talked about this before.”

According to Us Weekly, Kim gives a detailed account about what happened in the lead-up to the event, admitting she thought she was going to be killed at the time.

Kim revealed to the host that at about 3am, she heard “stomping up the stairs” of her hotel room, and felt “immediate panic” when she sensed it was not her sister Kourtney.

The 39-year-old teared up as she opened up about the fear going through her head as she handed her ring to the robbers: “I was like, ‘OK, this is the time I’m gonna get raped. Like deal, this is gonna happen, just prepare yourself.’

“So, I did and then — I don’t know why I’m crying, I’ve talked about this before — and then he tied me up with handcuffs and zip-ties and then duct tape and duct-taped my mouth and my eyes.”

“I kept on thinking about Kourtney, I kept on thinking, like, she’s gonna come home and I’m gonna be dead in the room and she’s gonna be traumatized for the rest of her life,” she

“Besides that little cry session, I’m totally fine,” Kim assured Dadvid, “I really am.

“I remember calling all my sisters from the car, we were on a conference call. I’m like, ‘Guys, thank God that was me. I’m very mentally strong and that would have f**ked all of your lives up for the rest of your life.’”

Season three of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman will join Netflix on Wednesday, October 21st.

