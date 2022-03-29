Kim Kardashian avoids awkward run-in with Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend Julia Fox

Kim Kardashian has avoided an awkward run-in with and Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend Julia Fox.

The reality star, 41, and the Uncut Gems star, 32, both attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty on Sunday night.

Julia wore a skintight black leather dress and long black gloves, with her hair in a slicked-back braid and her make-up dark and sultry, while Kim showed off her curves with a stunning skintight blue gown.

The SKIMS founder completed the look with black boots, silver sunglasses and a tight ponytail.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's recent ex Julia Fox were both at the Vanity Fair #Oscars party 👀 https://t.co/cct8nFP75o pic.twitter.com/Y3LkmuFqp5 — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) March 28, 2022

Both Julia and Kim were spotted at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Sunday night for the afterparty.

Kim was joined by her sisters Khloe, 37, Kendall, 26, and Kourtney, 42, on the night.

Although the reality star has been dating Pete Davidson since October of last year, he was not present at the star-studded event.

Julia started dating Kanye in January this year, amid his divorce from Kim.

The actress had a whirlwind romance with the rapper which dominated headlines for weeks, until they called it quits last month.

Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The former couple tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Kanye is now dating a Kim Kardashian look-alike named Chaney Jones.