Kim Kardashian appears to address rumours she ‘photoshopped’ Christmas family photo

Kim Kardashian appears to have addressed the rumours she “photoshopped” the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas family photo.

The famous family hosted their annual Christmas Eve party on Saturday night.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Kim shared a carousel of photos from the event, which began with a snap of her posing with her mother Kris and her sisters Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie.

Fans quickly took to the comments section to accuse Kim of photoshopping the six of them into one big family photo.

One Instagram user wrote: “Why does everyone look photoshopped into the photo? 😂,” and a second said: “They look either photoshopped or after a fight 😂.”

A third said: “This does look photoshopped. Either way noone looks happy..,” while a fourth chimed in: “This is so photo shopped, Kylie was added to this.”

However, Kim appears to have debunked the rumours that she had photoshopped her family into one photo.

Taking to her Instagram story, the 42-year-old shared a behind the scenes look at the star-studded Christmas Eve bash.

One video showed the six women posing together as they had their photo taken, slamming the photoshop rumours.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan celebrated their annual Christmas Eve party last weekend.

The famous family had to cancel the bash in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, before returning with a “scaled back” party last year.

This year’s star-studded event took place in Kourtney’s Calabasas home, which was decorated with red Christmas trees.

