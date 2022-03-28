Kim Kardashian apologises for controversial ‘get your f**king ass up and work’ comment: ‘It was taken out of context’

Earlier this month, the SKIMS founder appeared on the cover of Variety alongside her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, and her mom Kris Jenner.

The 41-year-old gave advice to women on making money, saying: “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f**king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

