Kim Kardashian apologises for controversial ‘get your f**king ass up and work’ comment: ‘It was taken out of context’

Kim Kardashian has apologised after receiving backlash for her controversial “get your f**king ass up and work” comment.
Earlier this month, the SKIMS founder appeared on the cover of Variety alongside her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, and her mom Kris Jenner.
The 41-year-old gave advice to women on making money, saying: “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f**king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”
Kim’s comments were met with serious backlash by social media users, with one tweeting: “Kim Kardashian telling women in business to get their asses up and work the day after International Womens Day has to be the biggest joke of the year.”
Another wrote: “I’d like to see Kim Kardashian step in a nurse’s shoes for a few 12 hour shifts. Then we can talk about work.”
During her appearance on Good Morning America on Monday morning, Kim addressed the criticism for the first time.
She said: “Well, that statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it. It became a sound bite really with no context.”
“And that sound bite came off the notion and the question right before which was after 20 years of being in the business you’re famous for being famous. And I…my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women.”
The KUWTK star added: “It wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard. I know that they do. It was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian responds to backlash over women in business comments: “It wasn't a blanket statement towards women … it was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”@robinrobertshttps://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/C15OoEIJz2
— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 28, 2022