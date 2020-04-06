Kim Kardashian announces first ever collaboration with mum Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian has announced her first-ever collaboration with mum Kris Jenner.

Days after causing controversy by stating she would donate $1 million to help with the Coronavirus if fans bought her new SKIMS collection, Kim has announced a brand new range.

Kim, 39, revealed she is bringing out her first fragrance collab with Kris, 64.

“My mom @krisjenner and I are so excited to announce the launch of KKW x KRIS, our first ever @kkwfragrance collaboration,” she announced via Instagram.

“A woody, white floral fragrance with the freshness of freesia, creamy white gardenia and tuberose at the heart – I know you will love wearing it as much as I do.”

And while some fans weren’t happy that Kim had only suggested a donation towards the COVID-19 crisis via sales, she once again said sales of her brand would lead to further donations.

“In support of families and children affected by the COVID-19 crisis, we will be donating 20% of profits from ALL sales of KKW FRAGRANCE from April 15th – May 5th to @blessingsinabackpack, an organization that provides food on the weekends for children across America who might otherwise go hungry.

“Shop #KKWxKRIS ‪Wednesday, 04.15‬ ‪at 12PM PDT‬ at ‪KKWFRAGRANCE.COM‬,” she ended the post.

While Kim has been causing controversy over her plans to donate, younger sister Kylie has already donated $1 million in medical equipment for health care workers.

