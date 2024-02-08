Kim Kardashian and THIS sports star are in ‘no rush to get serious’

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are reportedly in “no rush to get serious.”

The SKIMS founder fuelled rumours she was dating the sports star at her family’s annual Christmas Eve party.

In a video posted on social media, the mother-of-four can be seen sledding with her longtime friend Paris Hilton – and fans quickly spotted Odell in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kardashian Social (@kardashiansocial)

A source has now told PEOPLE that the 43-year-old and the 31-year-old Baltimore Ravens star are “still hanging out, but it’s pretty casual.”

The insider continued: “Neither of them are in any big hurry to jump into something serious.”

The update comes two months after The Kardashians star made an appearance at Odell’s ’90s-themed birthday celebration at WSA in New York.

A source told the publication at the event: “It was a very fun party with a lot of fun people.”

Kim was first linked to the NFL player in September.

At the time, an insider told Page Six that Kim and Odell had been “casually” hanging out, following his split from his ex-girlfriend Lauren ‘Lolo’ Wood.

Kim was also romantically linked to Tom Brady earlier this year, following his split from Gisele Bündchen.

The pair were first linked by celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi in May, after they received a tip that the reality star was looking at properties near Tom’s home in the Bahamas.

The anonymous tipster claimed Kim was driving his golf cart as she drove around Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club, an exclusive residential community on the island.

At the time, a source told Page Six that Kim and Tom were “just friends”, however the insider noted that they were “having fun”.

Kim has been publicly single since she split from comedian Pete Davidson last August, after nine months together.

The 43-year-old started dating the SNL star following her split from Kanye West, with whom she shares four children – North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.