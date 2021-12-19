Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Christmas plans revealed

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Christmas plans have been revealed.

The KUWTK star, who has been dating the SNL comedian for over a month, has invited her beau to her mom Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas party.

A source told E! News: “She’s really excited about having him around and Kris is already obsessed with him. The whole family is a fan of Pete’s and would love to spend a holiday with him.”

“Kim and Pete have many upcoming plans and things are going really well,” the insider added. “She has even considered going to support him in Miami for New Year’s. He has told her he’d love for her to be there.”

Pete and singer Miley Cyrus are set to co-host the live special Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party for NBC and Peacock to help ring in 2022. The source told the publication that Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West has also been invited to Kris’ Christmas party, adding: “There is a possibility they will both be there.” Kim and Pete struck up a romance after they shared a kiss during her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in October. For a sketch, Kim dressed up as Princess Jasmine and Pete dressed up as Aladdin as they kissed on a magic carpet. Their surprising romance first hit headlines when they were snapped holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm in California over the Halloween break.

Shortly afterwards, Kim jetted to Pete’s native NYC to spend more time with him. According to TMZ, Kim and Pete enjoyed a secret dinner date at one his favourite restaurants Campania on Staten Island. The following night, the pair joined a group of friends for dinner at celeb hotspot Zero Bond in the city. Pete is recently single, after splitting from Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor. Meanwhile, Kim filed for divorce from her husband of almost seven years Kanye West back in February. However since then, the rapper has been very publicly fighting to win her back. At a benefit concert earlier this month, Kanye begged Kim to take him back during an emotional performance of hit hit song Runaway. But hours later, Kim filed to become legally single and have her maiden name restored, and later requested the immediate termination of her marriage to Kanye. The former couple, who tied the knot in 2014, share four children – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.