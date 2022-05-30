Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson unveil matching blonde hair in sweet video

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are officially twinning.

The couple, who have been dating since October last year, have unveiled matching blonde hair in a sweet new video.

The clip, which was posted to Kim’s Instagram Stories, saw the SKIMS founder and the SNL comedian pose with their tongues sticking out before sharing a kiss.

In another loved-up clip, Kim looked happier than ever and she cuddled into her beau.

The couple appeared to be on the set of a photoshoot together, as Kim’s hairstylist Chris Appleton and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic were also present.

Kim, 41, bleached her hair for the Met Gala earlier this month, which she attended with 28-year-old Pete.

Pete, who is also naturally brunette, dyed his hair last week after filming his final episode of Saturday Night Live.

Kim started dating the comedian late last year, following her split from Kanye West.

The couple struck up a romance after the reality star hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time in October.