Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spotted on date night in London

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted on date night in London on Monday evening.

In photos published by MailOnline, the couple were seen dressed in casual clothing as they headed out for a dinner in England’s capital city.

The reality star, 41, donned a pair of shiny black boot leggings with a black Balenciaga zip-up while her comedian beau, 28, wore an unbuttoned flannel shirt with a pair of black jeans.

The couple, who have been dating since October last year, sported their matching blonde hair for the outing.

Kim started dating Pete late last year, following her split from Kanye West.

The pair struck up a romance after the reality star hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time in October.

Kim and Pete’s UK date night came just hours after Kim shared some loved-up videos with her boyfriend to her Instagram Stories.

In one clip, the SKIMS founder and the comedian posed with their tongues sticking out before sharing a kiss.

In another loved-up clip, Kim looked happier than ever and she cuddled into her beau.