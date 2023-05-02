Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reunite at the 2023 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reunited at the 2023 Met Gala.

The star-studded event returned to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York on Monday night, and Kim and Pete were both on the guest list.

The former couple, who dated for nine months before splitting last August, appear to still be on good terms as they were seen smiling and chatting at last night’s fundraising event.

usher, kim kardashian, and pete davidson at the 2023 met gala pic.twitter.com/Uw66iwPQLh — best of pete davidson (@davidsonupdate) May 2, 2023

Kim stunned in a custom Schiaparelli haute couture design by Daniel Roseberry, which was made from more than 50,000 freshwater pearls and 16,000 crystal pearls, for the 2023 Met Gala.

The gown, which took 1,000 hours to craft, perfectly fit the theme of the night – honouring the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 aged 85.

Speaking on the carpet, Kim told Vogue: “I wanted pearls. I thought, ‘What is more Karl?’ You know, the iconic Chanel pearls is what I always thought of. So we wanted to just be dripping in pearls.”

According to Page Six, it was Kim and Pete’s age difference that caused them to breakup.

A source told the publication: “Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment.”

“Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice. But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.”

Kim shares four children with her ex-husband Kanye West – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.