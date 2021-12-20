Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson pose for selfie on date night

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson posed for a selfie with a fan while on a date night in New York.

The couple, who have been dating for over a month, went to see the new Spider-Man movie in Staten Island over the weekend with Scott Disick and a female companion.

The pair also visited local restaurant Angelina’s Ristorante in Tottenville, and posed for a photo with the owner Vincent Malerba.

Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, struck up a romance after they shared a kiss during her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in October.

For a sketch, Kim dressed up as Princess Jasmine and Pete dressed up as Aladdin as they kissed on a magic carpet.

Their surprising romance first hit headlines when they were snapped holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm in California over the Halloween break.

Shortly afterwards, Kim jetted to Pete’s native NYC to spend more time with him.

According to TMZ, Kim and Pete enjoyed a secret dinner date at one his favourite restaurants Campania on Staten Island.

The following night, the pair joined a group of friends for dinner at celeb hotspot Zero Bond in the city.

At a benefit concert earlier this month, Kanye begged Kim to take him back during an emotional performance of hit hit song Runaway.

But hours later, Kim filed to become legally single and have her maiden name restored, and later requested the immediate termination of her marriage to Kanye.

The former couple, who tied the knot in 2014, share four children – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

According to E! News, Kanye and Pete have both been invited to Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas party – so there may be an awkward run-in!